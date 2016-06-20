POLICIA CIVIL EM GREVE

A Policia Civil de Minas Gerais iniciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (20) um movimento de greve em todo o estado. O Sul de Minas aderiu ao protesto, e as delegacias deverão contar apenas com 30% do atendimento, seguindo exigências legais. Os setores de trânsito e de identificação, segundo os sindicatos que representam os policiais, deverão ser os mais afetados.

Das grandes cidades da região, Poços de Caldas estaria com 100% de envolvimento. Varginha, Guaxupé, Três Corações e Lavras, bem como Boa Esperança, informaram que também estão participando das paralisações. Segundo servidores, o horário de expediente está sendo cumprido, mas sem atendimento.

Ainda não sabemos qual será o impacto deste movimento em cidades como Poço Fundo, Machado, São João da Mata, Silvianópolis, Carvalhópolis e outras de menor porte da região, já que em geral as áreas que seriam mais afetadas contam com funcionários cedidos pelos municípios.

Aguardamos manifestações dos delegados destas localidades, e em breve repassaremos mais informações.