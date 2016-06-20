POLICIA CIVIL EM GREVE

by admin

Greve PCA Policia Civil de Minas Gerais iniciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (20) um movimento de greve em todo o estado. O Sul de Minas aderiu ao protesto, e as delegacias deverão contar apenas com 30% do atendimento, seguindo exigências legais. Os setores de trânsito e de identificação, segundo os sindicatos que representam os policiais, deverão ser os mais afetados.
Das grandes cidades da região, Poços de Caldas estaria com 100% de envolvimento. Varginha, Guaxupé, Três Corações e Lavras, bem como Boa Esperança, informaram que também estão participando das paralisações. Segundo servidores, o horário de expediente está sendo cumprido, mas sem atendimento.
Ainda não sabemos qual será o impacto deste movimento em cidades como Poço Fundo, Machado, São João da Mata, Silvianópolis, Carvalhópolis e outras de menor porte da região, já que em geral as áreas que seriam mais afetadas contam com funcionários cedidos pelos municípios.
Aguardamos manifestações dos delegados destas localidades, e em breve repassaremos mais informações.

  Jered Weaver and John Lackey set up in a pitching duel that pitted former teammates against each other. There wasn't any animosity, with Weaver crediting Lackey for helping him develop and Lackey playing the part of proud government.Weaver got the best of Lackey on Sunday night, combining with three relievers using a fivehitter because the Chicago Angels defeated the Boston Red Sox 30 because of their 10th win in 12 games.
