POLICIA CIVIL ELUCIDA ASSALTOS COMETIDOS EM MACHADO

Ao que tudo indica, assalto ao Posto Baguari, cometido no último dia 1º, é um dos crimes esclarecidos

Pelo menos seis assaltos cometidos em Machado nas últimas semanas já podem ser contados como casos esclarecidos pela Policia Civil. Dois suspeitos de terem cometido cinco destes ataques foram presos nesta semana, e quatro assaltantes detidos em Campos Gerais, após roubo ao Banco Sicoob daquela cidade, confessaram ter invadido também a agência machadense.

Os trabalhos de investigação, comandados pelo delegado Juliano Lago, responsável pelo setor de crimes contra o Patrimônio da 46ª Delegacia de Policia Civil, começaram a render frutos na última quarta-feira (3) e na quinta-feira (4), quando foram presos um adolescente de 17 anos e um jovem de 18 anos. Eles foram identificados como sendo os autores dos roubos cometidos contra um pesqueiro, uma lotérica e um posto de gasolina, além de terem tomado duas motos de assalto.

A dupla de assaltantes suspeitas de terem aterrorizado várias vítimas nos últimos dias agora estão na Cadeia de Machado, à disposição da Justiça.

Outro crime elucidado nesta semana foi o assalto ao Banco Sicoob/Credivar, cometido no último dia 21/03 (quinta-feira) e que assustou os machadenses pela ousadia da quadrilha. Quatro homens haviam chegado em uma VW Parati e três deles invadiram o estabelecimento, quebrando o vidro de segurança com uma marreta. Eles pegaram todo o dinheiro que estava no cofre e fugiram rumo a Alfenas, abandonando o veículo num cafezal às margens da rodovia MG 179.

No último dia 2 (terça-feira), o mesmo grupo atacou novamente, desta vez em Campos Gerais. A forma de ação foi praticamente a mesma, mas as coisas não saíram como esperado. A Policia Militar foi acionada e chegou a tempo de evitar o roubo. Os bandidos chegaram a trocar tiros com militares e fugiram do local, levando reféns. No final da história, quatro meliantes acabaram presos, e na última sexta-feira (5) confessaram ao delegado Juliano e a investigadores machadenses que também eram os responsáveis pelo crime cometido no dia 21.

