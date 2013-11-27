POLICIA CIVIL DESENCADEIA OPERAÇÃO LEGALIDADE II

A Polícia Civil está realizando, nesta quarta-feira (27), a Operação Legalidade II. Em Machado, a ação conta com o cumprimentos de mandados de prisão e de busca e apreensão em vários pontos da cidade. Até o momento, três pessoas foram presas por ordem judicial, uma delas em Poço Fundo, e um homem detido em flagrante por suspeita de tráfico de drogas, já que na casa dele foram achadas várias cápsulas de cocaína.

A Polícia também fez buscas em um terreno na Rua Emídio José Gonçalves, no bairro Bela Vista, onde foi encontrada uma grande quantidade de drogas. No entanto, havia também a suspeita de que no mesmo lote estavam escondidas diversas armas. Uma pá carregadeira da Prefeitura chegou a ser utilizada nas buscas, mas nada foi encontrado.

