POLICIA CIVIL DESENCADEIA OPERAÇÃO CONTRA O TRÁFICO

A Policia Civil realizou, na manhã desta sexta-feira (13), uma intensa operação de combate ao tráfico de entorpecentes em Poço Fundo. Mais de 40 policiais, com participação de delegados da região, cumpriram um mandado de prisão e pelo menos cinco de busca e apreensão no município. O Canil da Guarda Civil de Alfenas também se fez presente, com um cão farejador.
Um jovem suspeito de vender maconha no bairro Nova Gimirim acabou detido em flagrante, pois em sua casa foram encontrados droga e dinheiro. Outro, do bairro São José, já era alvo de mandado de prisão, pelo mesmo motivo e também por envolvimento em outros crimes.
Estamos acompanhando tudo de perto, e você terá detalhes em breve em nossas páginas e também na próxima edição do Jornal de Poço Fundo.
