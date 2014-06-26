POLÍCIA CIVIL DE ANDRADAS APREENDE QUASE QUATRO QUILOS DE COCAÍNA

Após intensa investigação, a Polícia Civil de Andradas, sob a coordenação do delegado Fabiano Mazarotto, e com o apoio dos policiais da 1ª Draco de Poços de Caldas, chefiada pelo delegado Hernanni Perez, realizou, nesta quarta-feira (25), o cumprimento de seis mandados de busca e apreensão, que resultaram na apreensão de quase quatro quilos de cocaína, valores, eletrodomésticos de origem duvidosa e munições, inclusive uma de calibre restrito (9 milímetros), além da prisão em flagrante delito de quatro suspeitos. A ação se deu após investigações, que apontavam o envolvimento de algumas pessoas no tráfico de drogas de Andradas e região.
Durante as diligências, constatou-se que R.R.A. (29 anos) era o responsável por gerenciar a associação criminosa e pela administração financeira da mesma, bem como pela compra de entorpecentes. A esposa dele, I.C.S. (21), era a contadora do grupo e, na ausência do companheiro, efetuava a venda de drogas em sua residência. Já, L.R.S. (19) exercia a função conhecida como aviãozinho, ou seja, transportava os entorpecentes e auxiliava o líder nas entregas de drogas em Andradas e região. E F.A.C. (34) era o responsável por armazenar o entorpecente em sua casa, em troca de valores.
Todos os conduzidos foram presos e autuados pelos crimes de tráfico e associação para o tráfico, sendo encaminhados ao Presídio de Andradas, onde permanecem à disposição da Justiça.
