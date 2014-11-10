POLICIA CIVIL APREENDE 140 QUILOS DE MACONHA E PRENDE QUATRO SUSPEITOS NA BR 267

Policiais Civis de Poços de Caldas e de Machado realizaram, na tarde desta segunda-feira (10), uma das maiores apreensões de maconha já registradas na área. A droga estava no fundo falso da carroceria de uma caminhonete, que foi abordada na BR 267, vinda do Paraná. Dois homens que estavam no veículo foram presos.

Um Toyota Corolla, suspeito de fazer o trabalho de escolta da carga, também foi parado e seus dois ocupantes detidos.

O trabalho se deu após informações recebidas pela Delegacia de Poços de Caldas, que entrou em contato com os policiais de Machado e assim foi possível fazer o cerco de maneira efetiva.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.











