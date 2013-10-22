POLICIA CIVIL ALERTA: DINHEIRO FALSO NA ÁREA

A Policia Civil está solicitando aos cidadãos, em especial comerciantes de Poço Fundo (e da região), que fiquem em alerta para as notas que receberem em pagamento por seus serviços ou produtos. Notas falsas de R$ 50 e de R$ 100 foram recolhidas no início desta semana e estão apreendidas na Delegacia, mas há possibilidade de que outras estejam em circulação ou nas mão de estelionatários.

Uma das cédulas recolhidas, a de R$ 50, estava com um cidadão que afirmou tê-la pegado de troco em um estabelecimento comercial da cidade, no último sábado (19). A outra, de R$ 100, foi apreendida nesta terça-feira (22), depois que seu dono tentou trocá-la por notas menores com outro comerciante.

Fica o alerta: As falsificações chegam a ser grosseiras, mas a falta de atenção pode levar muita gente a prejuízo sem retorno. Se você se tornou vítima de caso do gênero, procure imediatamente a Policia para denunciar o fato.