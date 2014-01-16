Uma operação conjunta das Policias Civil e Militar de Poço Fundo resultou na apreensão de armas de fogo, munições e também diversas armas brancas, em um sítio do bairro Barra Grande, na tarde desta quinta-feira (16). Um adolescente de 17 anos, apontado como dono do material, foi conduzido à Delegacia.
A descoberta se deu após denúncia anônima, que foi devidamente apurada através de investigações para confirmar a veracidade das informações. Depois disso, foi pedido um mandado de busca e apreensão ao Juizado da Comarca, que expediu a ordem, cumprida hoje.
Foram localizadas no sitio três espingardas, sendo duas de pressão e uma calibre 32, uma garrucha, um revólver calibre 22, onze canivetes, dois punhais, quatro facas, munições, tanto deflagradas como intactas, de vários calibres, dentre outros objetos.
Até o fechamento desta nota, o jovem estava sendo ouvido, acompanhado por sua mãe, e tentava explicar porque tinha esse arsenal em seu poder.
Os detalhes desta operação e seus resultados você confere em nossa próxima edição do JPF.
POLICIA APREENDE ARMAS E MUNIÇÕES NO BAIRRO BARRA GRANDE
Uma operação conjunta das Policias Civil e Militar de Poço Fundo resultou na apreensão de armas de fogo, munições e também diversas armas brancas, em um sítio do bairro Barra Grande, na tarde desta quinta-feira (16). Um adolescente de 17 anos, apontado como dono do material, foi conduzido à Delegacia.
