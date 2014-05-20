POLICIA APREENDE ARMAS E MUNIÇÕES NA ZONA RURAL POÇO-FUNDENSE

Em mais uma operação conjunta, a Policia Civil e a Policia Militar apreenderam, na manhã desta terça-feira (20), armas e munições na zona rural gimirinense. O alvo desta vez foi uma residência no bairro Lambari, onde foram encontradas duas espingardas, uma garrucha, um punhal e várias munições de diversos calibres.

Todo o material foi encaminhado à Delegacia de Poço Fundo, e o dono das mesmas deverá ser ouvido em breve, para explicar porque tinha o arsenal em seu poder. Segundo primeiras informações cedidas pelo delegado Eder Neves, além de denúncia anônima, havia uma rixa entre vizinhos, o que motivou ainda mais as buscas.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.