POÇO FUNDO SEM LOTÉRICA POR TEMPO INDETERMINADO

Poço-fundenses que queiram arriscar a sorte em jogos de loteria ou pagar algumas contas na Lotérica Gimirim vão ter que esperar um pouco. A unidade, bem como várias outras em toda a região, inclusive em Machado, está neste momento em processo de licitação, e não há previsão de quando poderá voltar a funcionar. A informação foi dada por funcionárias do estabelecimento, após várias pessoas entrarem em contato com nossa reportagem perguntado porque os caixas estavam sem sistema.

Não há um prazo específico para o retorno das atividades, que pode ser breve ou demorar alguns dias, e não consguimos até o momento informações de onde os apostadores podem fazer seus jogos até que isso ocorra. No entanto, para pagamento de contas, o poço-fundense pode se dirigir a outros pontos, como alguns supermercados, lojas (que tem correspondentes bancários) e também nos Correios e bancos da cidade.

Segundo a Caixa Econômica Federal, esta ação é para regularizar lotéricas antigas (antes de 1999), que não foram licitadas e que em 2018, estariam irregulares por haver esgotado o prazo de concessão.

A ideia é fazer a transição sem interromper o atendimento (o que pelo visto não funcionou), dada a importância destes locais para os municípios. Na maioria das unidades, o faturamento gira de R$ 13 mil a R$ 25 mil, mas há casos que passam de R$ 60 mil mensais. São lojas antigas e com excelente localização, o que faz dessa licitação ser uma das mais interessantes do ponto de vista de investimento.

Serão licitadas 2 mil lotéricas por ano, divididas em lotes de 500 unidades a fim de facilitar o processo. O primeiro edital foi lançado em 22 de outubro e os contratos, que começaram a ser assinados em 2016, terão 20 anos de duração e poderão ser prorrogados por igual período, assim como já acontece em outras licitações.

O banco faz sorteios para definir quais lotéricas entrarão em cada pregão, e desta vez Poço Fundo entoru no “bolo”. O objetivo é evitar a concentração de perfis próximos. Por isso, cada bloco de 500 unidades deve reunir unidades que atuam sozinhas nos municípios, unidades com maior volume de pagamentos de benefícios sociais e aquelas com grande quantidade de apostas, além das demais não caracterizadas nesses critérios.