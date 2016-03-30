POÇO FUNDO PROMOVE RECOLHIMENTO DE LIXO ELETRÔNICO

Moradores de Poço Fundo terão a oportunidade de descartar de forma segura o seu lixo eletrônico, graças a uma iniciativa da Secretaria Municipal de Meio Ambiente e que agora conta com o apoio de outros setores da Prefeitura. Nesta quinta-feira (31), um caminhão passará diante das residências recolhendo este tipo de material, composto principalmente por computadores, celulares, rádios, televisores, impressoras e outros objetos.
Os moradores da zona rural que quiserem também se livrar deste material incômodo, pode levar tudo para o Ginásio Poliesportivo (no final do bairro Nova Gimirim), para facilitar o recolhimento.
Os trabalhos começam às 8h00 e não há um limite para o encerramento.
Tentamos saber junto à Prefeitura o trajeto que será seguido pelo caminhão, mas esta informação não nos foi fornecida. De qualquer forma, coloque tudo que esteja neste grupo de descarte na frente de sua casa logo cedo, pois assim conseguirá garantir que seu lixo não fique para trás.
Lixo eletrônico
Podemos definir como lixo eletrônico (ou e-lixo) tudo o que é proveniente de equipamentos eletro-eletrônicos, incluindo aí celulares, computadores, impressoras, televisores e outros.
Milhares de aparelhos são descartados diariamente, e com a rapidez da tecnologia, cada vez mais o consumidor quer substituir seus aparelhos por outros mais modernos, mesmo que os “antigos” ainda estejam funcionando.
O lixo eletrônico causa um grave problema para o meio ambiente, pois consome uma enorme quantidade de recursos naturais em sua produção. Um único laptop, por exemplo, exige 50 mil litros d’água em seu processo de fabricação. Além disso, se considerarmos que a vida útil desses equipamentos é muito curta. A de um computador, por exemplo, gira em torno de três anos, e a de um celular, cerca de dois anos. Por aí podemos ter dimensão da quantidade de lixo que o descarte de eletrônicos significa.
A parte mais grave é o conteúdo do e-lixo, que inclui metais pesados como chumbo, cádmio e mercúrio, além de outros elementos tóxicos. Por este motivo, esses resíduos precisam de tratamento adequado para não causar danos à saúde e ao meio ambiente.
Por isso, fazer a sua parte nesta luta não só ajuda a tornar o mundo mais limpo como também biologicamente mais seguro.
