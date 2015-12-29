POÇO FUNDO OCUPA POSIÇÃO INTERMEDIÁRIA EM RANKING DA TRANSPARÊNCIA

Na publicação da avaliação dos “Portais Transparência” dos 5.568 municípios e dos 27 estados brasileiros, feita pelo Ministério Público Federal, Poço Fundo acabou por ocupar posição em um grupo intermediário no Ranking da Transparência. Na prática, a posição não é tão ruim, mas indica que ainda há muito o que melhorar.

O exame, feito do dia 8 de setembro ao dia 9 de outubro deste ano, em uma atuação coordenada em todo o país, levou em conta aspectos legais e boas práticas de transparência. O levantamento foi feito com base em um questionário elaborado pela Estratégia Nacional de Combate à Corrupção e à Lavagem de Dinheiro (ENCLLA), e tinha como objetivo medir o grau de cumprimento da legislação, dando aos municípios e estados uma pontuação que vai de zero a dez pontos.

Contando apenas os 741 grupos de municípios de Minas Gerais, Poço Fundo ficou com Fama e outras 12 cidades na posição 229, com uma média de 4,80 pontos, bem abaixo da primeira colocada, Santana do Paraíso (com 8,90 pontos), e perdendo também para Machado (203ª), Serrania (168ª), Divisa Nova (148ª), Silvianópolis (92ª), Turvolândia (58ª) e Carvalhópolis, que foi o município melhor avaliado em nossa área (Grupo 29º, com mais seis cidades).

Pelo menos, a administração barriga verde pode se gabar de ter ficado à frente de São João da Mata (grupo 517) e de grandes cidades de nossa região, como Alfenas (509), Poços de Caldas (563) e Pouso Alegre (663, com míseros 0,70 pontos).

CLIQUE AQUI E ACESSE A LISTAGEM COMPLETA DO ESTADO