POÇO FUNDO MARCA PRESENÇA NO DIA NACIONAL DE LUTA

Diversas categorias promovem, hoje, greves e manifestações em todo o país, no movimento denominado Dia Nacional de Luta. Atos estão ocorrendo nas principais cidades do Brasil, com apoio de sindicatos e movimentos. Em várias capitais, rodovias e principais ruas estão bloqueadas.
Em Poço Fundo, servidores e alunos da Rede Estadual de Ensino marcaram suas participações no movimento com uma manifestação pacífica pelas ruas da cidade. Cerca de 70 pessoas participaram da caminhada, que seguiu o mesmo trajeto da quinta-feira passada (4), passando pelos principais pontos do Centro e diante das três escolas estaduais do município. Alguns professores que haviam composto o grupo da semana anterior desta vez optaram por não participar do protesto, o que gerou revolta por parte de alguns colegas, mas a falta foi compensada pela presença de um animado e barulhento grupo de alunos, que saiu em apoio aos seus mestres com gritos de ordem e apitos, chamando a atenção da população para as más condições da Educação no estado.
A Policia Militar acompanhou toda o ato, garantindo o fluxo do trânsito e a segurança dos participantes.
Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
