POÇO FUNDO INAUGURA CIRCUITO DO CARNAVAL

Um grande movimento e muita alegria na abertura do Carnaval 2015 de Poço Fundo, pela primeira vez realizado no circuíto preparado especialmente para o agito. Foi o primeiro teste para a segurança, o som e os comerciantes que atenderam ao público.
As escolas de samba foram o grande destaque da noite. Império e Acadêmicos passaram o som da avenida, e deram um show de energia, fazendo todo mundo literalmente remexer as cadeiras com seus sambas de enredo. Em seguida, Amanda Alves fez a primeira das cinco apresentações que estão previstas para a grande festa.
O número de espectadores não foi tão grande, mas isso se justifica pelo fato de muita gente ainda ter que trabalhar neste sábado, deixando para ir à festa nos dias de folga. Mesmo assim, já deu para notar que quando a participação for a esperada (até 10 mil pessoas), talvez o espaço se torne pequeno para comportar o público.
Hoje, sábado (14), tem desfiles das Escolas de Samba, e nós estaremos lá pra acompanhar cada detalhe!
