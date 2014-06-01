POÇO FUNDO F.C. VENCE CAMPEONATO MUNICIPAL

O Poço Fundo F.C. venceu, de maneira a não deixar nenhuma contestação, o Campeonato Municipal de Futebol Amador, promovido pelo setor de esportes da Secretaria de Desenvolvimento Humano gimirinense. Com uma bela vitória por 4 a 2, numa incrível virada sobre outra grande equipe, o Gonçalves, o time do técnico Alexandre e do goleiro menos vazado do torneio, Sávio, garantiu o lugar mais alto do pódio na grande final da tarde deste domingo (1), no estádio Gesner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga. O jogo foi truncado no primeiro tempo, com muitas reclamações de ambos os lados contra a arbitragem e alguns lances ríspidos. O Gonçalves saiu na frente com um gol de pênalti, feito pelo artilheiro do certame, Johnny, e manteve o placar por toda a primeira etapa, mesmo com uma forte pressão da equipe azul. No entanto, no segundo tempo, o atacante Sorriso, com três gols, e o meia e capitão William, com um, venceram a barreira montada pela esquadra do técnico Batista. Johnny ainda fez o seu segundo gol no jogo, mas não conseguiu evitar a derrota. Os detalhes deste grande confronto você confere na próxima edição do JPF.
