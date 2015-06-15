POÇO FUNDO F.C. É CAMPEÃO MUNICIPAL INVICTO

Como já era esperado, um jogão! Assim foi a partida final do Campeonato Municipal de Futebol Amador, que aconteceu neste domingo (14), no Estádio Gésner Ferreira, o Campo da Liga. O Poço Fundo F. C., que chegou à fase final invicto, ergueu o caneco depois de vencer o Independente do Paiolinho por 4 a 1.

As duas equipes protagonizaram um embate complicado, mas cheio de alternativas, e quem foi assistir à finalíssima não se arrependeu, porque de fato viram, no gramado, lances de tirar o fôlego.

Os detalhes deste grande momento você terá na próxima edição do JPF.