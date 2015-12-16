POÇO FUNDO ENFRENTA A MAIOR TEMPESTADE DO ANO

by admin

Uma tempestade marcada por ventos fortes, raios e até queda de granizo caiu na tarde desta quarta-feira (16) em Poço Fundo. O volume das enxurradas foi impressionante, e tomou conta de várias vias. Uma árvore caiu na pracinha do Pé de Chopp, calçamentos foram danificados, estabelecimentos comerciais e residências foram invadidas. No momento da tormenta, nossa reportagem novamente saiu às ruas, e também começou a receber imagens de internautas de várias partes da cidade. Você irá conferir isso tudo e muito mais na próxima edição do JPF.

 

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

