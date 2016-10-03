POÇO FUNDO CONTINUA FAZENDO BONITO NO KART

Os representantes poço-fundenses do Kart continuam fazendo bonito nos torneios em que levam o nome da cidade. Em Perdões, no último dia 5 (domingo), Ronnie Valdo Ferreira, o Ronnie do Supermercado Ferreira Smart, de cara já ficou com duas segundas posições em categorias diferentes (125 cc e f400), e já começou a brigar pelo título da Copa LML 2016, certame que terá todas as etapas realizadas naquela cidade. José Afonso Fernandes, outro representante gimirinense, não completou a prova da categoria 125 cc, mas chegou em terceiro na categoria f400, também mostrando o seu valor.

