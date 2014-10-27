POÇO FUNDO COMEMORA REELEIÇÃO DE DILMA ROUSSEFF PARA A PRESIDÊNCIA DO BRASIL

Um triunfo com a confirmação das previsões dos institutos de pesquisa mais conhecidos do país, IBOPE e DATAFOLHA, em uma campanha na qual vários outros “pesquisadores” apresentavam números cada vez mais controversos e até questionáveis. Assim Dilma Rousseff, que buscava a reeleição para o cargo de Presidente do Brasil, venceu Aécio Neves, com quase 4 milhões de votos de diferença.

O dia de votações foi tranquilo, apesar de alguns entreveros em alguns estados e do clima tenso que havia, por conta dos embates entre os adversários nos últimos debates e durante a propaganda eleitoral gratuita.

A contagem dos votos começou a partir das 17h00, logo que se encerraram as votações nos estados que estão seguindo o horário de verão, mas os números para Presidente só começaram a ser divulgados às 20h00, já com mais de 90% dos votos computados, porque foi o horário em que as eleições se encerraram no Acre. Mal saíram os primeiros números, e os fogos já começaram a estourar em Poço Fundo, pois a presidente, que já havia vencido na cidade, abriu a apuração com mais de 50% dos votos válidos, contra 49% do seu oponente, diferença que foi aumentando até chegar ao patamar final.

Uma carreata percorreu a cidade, capitaneada pelo Prefeito Renato Oliveira e seus auxiliares, contando ainda com a presença do vice, Nilson da Silva. Em seguida, a galera parou por um pouco de tempo na Praça da avenida José Evilásio Assi para comemorar, já que era domingo e o dia seguinte seria de muito trabalho.

Confira os números finais:

Em Poço Fundo:

DILMA – 5402 votos (52,85%)

AÉCIO – 4824 votos (47,15%)

Nacional

DILMA – 51. 64% dos votos válidos (54.499.901)

AÉCIO – 48,36% dos votos válidos (51.041.010)