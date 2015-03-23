POÇO FUNDO AVANÇA NA CATEGORIA SUB-13 DO JOJU

Em partidas disputadas na cidade de Guaxupé, no último fim de semana, a equipe de futsal sub-13 de Poço Fundo fez bonito na fase classificatória do Joju (Jogos da Juventude). O time gimirinense se garantiu entre os oito classificados com duas vitórias, sendo uma com goleada histórica, e sofrendo uma derrota. Já a categoria sub-17 não conseguiu seguir adiante, e ficou pelo caminho com uma derrota, um empate e uma vitória.
Os jogos foram realizados de sexta (20) até domingo (22). Na estréia, os pequenos poço-fundenses começaram bem, vencendo Paraguaçu por 05 a 03. No segundo jogo, muito disputado, derrota para Alpinópolis, por 03 a 04. Restava garantir a vaga com uma boa vitória sobre o Capitólio, no último embate, e ela veio com uma goleada histórica: 15 a 00. Poço Fundo só não ficou com o primeiro lugar entre os oito classificados porque Paraguaçu, que havia jogado contra Capítólio no sábado, havia vencido sua partida por 17 a 00, e por isso ficou à frente pelo saldo de gols.
Já na categoria sub-17, os resultados foram uma derrota por 00 a 05 para Passos, um empate em 05 a 05 com Itanhandu e, fechando o fim de semana, uma vitória por 06 a 03 sobre Andradas. No entanto, com a combinação de resultados, o selecionado gimirinense não conseguiu passar adiante.
Agora, os garotos, que foram acompanhados pelo Diretor de Esportes Thiago dos Santos e pelo Supervisor Felipe Dias, que também é o técnico da galera, seguem para a fase Pré-jogos, em Passos, a ser disputada em Junho, mas ainda sem data definida.

Galerinha do Sub-13 fez bonito e vai a Passos participar do Pré-Jogos
Sub-17 se esforçou, mas não conseguiu ir adiante

