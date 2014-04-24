POÇO-FUNDENSES FICAM FERIDOS EM BATIDA NA MG 179

Duas pessoas ficaram seriamente feridas na colisão entre um Fiat Strada com placas de Poço Fundo e uma carreta carregada com adubo, na altura do quilômetro 9 da rodovia MG 179. O acidente aconteceu por volta das 17h00 desta quinta-feira (24). Chovia na hora do sinistro.

De acordo com o motorista do caminhão, a caminhonete, que seguia no sentido Alfenas – Poço Fundo, invadiu a contramão de direção e foi impossível evitar o choque. “A caminhonete veio ‘dançando’ na minha frente e se eu fizesse qualquer movimento para a esquerda atingiria outro carro. Por isso tentei jogar para a direita, mas não consegui evitar a batida”, disse o profissional. Após a colisão, o carro ainda capotou antes de parar no acostamento, e os ocupantes ficaram presos às ferragens.

O motorista do Fiat e o seu acompanhante foram socorridos pelo Corpo de Bombeiros de Alfenas e encaminhados ao Hospital Universitário Alzira Velano. Embora se saiba que o carro pertence a um morador do bairro Cachoeirinha, em Poço Fundo, as identidades das vítimas ainda não foram fornecidas, e nem informações sobre os seus quadros de saúde.

Aguardamos mais detalhes e os publicaremos em nossa próxima edição do JPF.