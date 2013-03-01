POÇO-FUNDENSE SE FERE GRAVEMENTE EM CAPOTAMENTO NA BR 267

by admin

Foto: Ricardo Martins – Águia Notícias

Um jovem poço-fundense ficou ferido após capotar seu Fiat Uno na rodovia BR 267, no perímetro de Campestre, na madrugada do último domingo (1). Luiz Otávio Fernandes (19 anos) sofreu fraturas no fêmur e traumatismo crânio-encefálico, e está internado em estado gravíssimo no Hospital da Unimed de Poços de Caldas.
De acordo com testemunhas, o rapaz estava nas proximidades do bairro Ibituruna quando, numa curva, perdeu o controle da direção. Ele acabou sendo arremessado para fora do carro, e estava inconsciente no momento em que foi socorrido.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.

127 thoughts on “POÇO-FUNDENSE SE FERE GRAVEMENTE EM CAPOTAMENTO NA BR 267

  3. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this nvksps info. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is really frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.

  4. نرجو توضيح وسيله للاتصال حتى يمكننا الحصول على اصداراتكم وهل انتم مشاركين فى معرض القاهرة الدولى للكتاب 2012أم لا ولكم جزيل الشكر

  7. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.

  8. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

  10. Gene Hunt and Michael Imperioli and Gretchen Mol as fellow cops. New producers from canceled drama “October Road” were brought in, and the show shifted from Los Angeles to New York.”My performance was more intense” in the original version, O’Mara says. “Even though his mind is blown by what happened to him, there have to be moments where it’s sort of fun.”ABC Entertainment chief Steve McPherson calls the retooled series “an incredibly compelling translation” and says new producers “embraced what was wonderful about that series (and) added further depth, insight and vision” along with levity.O’Mara is a fan of the BBC series, which aired just 16 episodes in 2006 and 2007.
    coupon codes avis car rental http://www.newslighthouse.com/story/77313/get-exciting-discount-coupons-from-savingplaza.html

  12. Such a beautiful practice, thank you! As a single mom of two children who are being raised with presence, I recently recognized how much we have each individually grown, so went through a similar practice with my children…with the intent of offering love, appreciation, and support within our family at this “new level”. Already the feel is wonderful!

  18. I simply could not leave your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person supply on your guests? Is gonna be back frequently in order to inspect new posts

  19. Ay, mi compi Armando! Anoche ya te fiché, jejeje, y estuve un rato paseándome por tu blog, que con lo desastre que soy yo en moda y nuevas tendencias me va a venir de lujo! Seguro que este curso saca lo mejor de nosotros… Nos seguiremos mutuamente para disfrutar de los nuevos logros que están por venir 😉 ¡Un abrazo!

  30. Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?

  34. Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thanks, However I am encountering issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to join it. Is there anybody having similar RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanx!!

  39. Fila toning shoes increases muscle activity inside the calves, hamstrings and buttocks, current compression available from your body toning clothing you will definately get in form in next to no time. The products from Prada are indeed the cash saving choices for just about any consumers. You don’t need to decrease from store to store with your quest to purchase the perfect shoes.

  40. What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you are not really much more smartly-preferred than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably when it comes to this subject, produced me in my opinion imagine it from numerous numerous angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated unless it¦s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always take care of it up!

  43. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

  44. Are these claims possible? I actually is pursuing two Blogspot accounts using my Twitter account. But when I take a look at my Twitter news feed, I never see improvements from either of these Blogspots (and they have been updated). Is there a setting I have to change, or is this not really possible to do?.

  46. How do I copyright my site?. How do I use a pic from other sites, if I hapened 2b blogging on something associated with that pictures?.

  47. Okay listed below are the details. I wish to add a new button to firefox, the objective of that button is that when i type something in the address bar in firefox and click that button in navigation toolbar, that must provide the purpose of “I am sense lucky button on google homepage”. Any super genius here?.

  48. Hello there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!

  50. I possess three websites on tumblr under the same email address. How do I delete one of those blogs with out deleting the other two?. Preferably, I’d prefer someone to remedy whom provides encountered this problem before and solved it without deleting their various other blogs.. Thanks!.

  51. Is it true that blogs are just forum discussions with really simply syndication that would allow the user to watch what they wanted to watch even more convieniently? Is definitely that all the differences?.

  52. Almost 3 years ago, my old pc had many bad infections and poor pop-ups. I possess some documents left upon that pc and Used to do not find them for nearly three years ago. I wonder I will like to see my old documents again that I can connect with my new computer to old pc. That can be problem which i is afraid which bad viruses can come to my new 1 from previous one. Make sure you let me know how I can get my old data files move from my old computer to my fresh computer without bring bad viruses to my new one?.

  53. Someone still left me a discuss my blogger. I have clicked on to publish the comment. I wish to delete this comment. How do I accomplish that?..

  56. I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank God I found it on Google. You have made my day! Thanks again..

  58. F*ckin’ awesome things here. I’m very glad to peer your article. Thanks so much and i’m having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  59. Hi there terrific blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a lot of work? I’ve very little expertise in programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply wanted to ask. Cheers!

  63. It as actually a great and useful piece of info. I am happy that you just shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  68. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  78. This unique blog is obviously interesting additionally amusing. I have chosen helluva useful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  81. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We’ve ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I’m also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  84. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

  87. I’аve learn several just right stuff here. Certainly value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you place to create this type of great informative site.

  89. Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  93. That is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very precise info Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  96. visit always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don at get a great deal of link really like from

  98. A computer starts somewhere. It starts with a bios and a PROCESSOR and a motherboard ect… When we code that pc to pump away a arbitrary number, what makes it choose the number it picks? The exact same computer rests beside it’s identical and they both choose different 1st random quantities. Is the Bios fed a seed during construction each new bios gets a different seed? Those of us which have worked with arbitrary numbers know what a seed is certainly. So why does my pc give a number between 100 and multitude of as 756, but yours gives, 537? Is that not a form of cleverness beyond those of artificial? We gave the computer the ability to provide random figures, but what makes it give or pick that unique number when in reality they have no ‘will’ to decide. Why 3 but not 4, in order to favours nothing at all? Even with a seed, why is it choose 5 with this seeds but 7 with that seeds? Where in the ruels of life does it declare, with this seed equaling 756395837 for the reason that computer, 1st random # will be this?.

  100. You made some decent factors there. I seemed on the web for the issue and located most people will go along with with your website.

  110. This awesome blog is definitely cool and informative. I have found a bunch of helpful tips out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Thanks!

  111. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!

  112. This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  117. We stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to finding out about your web page again.

  118. I just want to tell you that I’m very new to blogs and seriously enjoyed you’re web-site. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You actually have impressive well written articles. Many thanks for revealing your website page.

  120. You produced some decent points there. I looked on the net to the issue and found many people go together with together together with your internet web site.

  123. I thought it was going to be some boring old publish, but it really compensated for my time. I will post a link to this page on my blog. I am positive my visitors will find that very useful

  126. Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!

Deixe uma resposta

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado.