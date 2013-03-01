Um jovem poço-fundense ficou ferido após capotar seu Fiat Uno na rodovia BR 267, no perímetro de Campestre, na madrugada do último domingo (1). Luiz Otávio Fernandes (19 anos) sofreu fraturas no fêmur e traumatismo crânio-encefálico, e está internado em estado gravíssimo no Hospital da Unimed de Poços de Caldas.
De acordo com testemunhas, o rapaz estava nas proximidades do bairro Ibituruna quando, numa curva, perdeu o controle da direção. Ele acabou sendo arremessado para fora do carro, e estava inconsciente no momento em que foi socorrido.
Estamos acompanhando o caso e você terá detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.
POÇO-FUNDENSE SE FERE GRAVEMENTE EM CAPOTAMENTO NA BR 267
