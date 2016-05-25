POÇO-FUNDENSE NO CAMINHO DE NOVOS TÍTULOS DO KART

No que depender da garra de Ronnie Valdo Ferreira, o Ronnie do Supermercado, Poço Fundo terá seu nome inscrito em mais titulos do Kart neste ano. O gimirinense já está na caça de novos troféus, começando muito bem suas participações nos torneios que disputa na região.

No segundo Torneio de Kart de Alfenas, aberto no último domingo (22), em pleno Dia de Santa Rita de Cássia, Ronnie foi ao pódio três vezes: Na categoria 400 chegou em primeiro lugar (foto), na Força Livre garantiu a segunda colocação e na Sprint foi o terceiro a cruzar a linha de chegada. As posições da estréia são, por enquanto, as mesmas da classificação do campeonato.

Em Perdões, o poço-fundense lidera em duas categorias, a Sprint e a 400, e tem tudo para “papar” os titulos.

A próxima etapa de Alfenas acontece no dia 26 de junho, e no mesmo mês, mas ainda sem data definida, tem mais corridas em Perdões.

Continuamos acompanhando cada lance, e você confere aqui, em nosso site, os resultados de cada desafio.