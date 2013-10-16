POÇO-FUNDENSE MORRE APÓS ACIDENTE NA BR 459

by admin

Carro teve o motor arrancado com o impacto – Foto: reprodução EPTV

O poço-fundense Luiz Cláudio de Faria (29 anos) se tornou a mais nova vítima da violência do trânsito. Ele se envolveu em um grave acidente na rodovia BR 459, no início da tarde terça-feira, e morreu poucas horas depois de dar entrada no Hospital Samuel Libânio, em Pouso Alegre.

A batida aconteceu nas proximidades do município de Congonhal. O carro que o rapaz conduzia bateu de frente com outro.  Luiz foi o único ferido grave, e não resistiu. Outros seis envolvidos (quatro do outro veículo e dois que estavam com ele) sofreram apenas ferimentos leves.

O corpo do gimirinense, que morava em Ipuiuna, foi trazido para Poço Fundo para ser velado e, posteriormente, sepultado no Cemitério Municipal.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.

