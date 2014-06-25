POÇO-FUNDENSE É SELECIONADO PARA PARTICIPAR DE PROGRAMA EDUCACIONAL NOS EUA

by admin
No último dia 14 (sábado), o aluno poço-fundense do 7º período do curso de Engenharia Elétrica da PUC Minas (Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Minas Gerais) – Campus Poços de Caldas, Samuel Rodrigues, aterrizou em Edmond, no estado norte-americano de Oklahoma, para participar do programa Ciências Sem Fronteiras, do Governo Federal.
Na Terra do Tio Sam, inicialmente, Samuel irá realizar um curso para o aperfeiçoamento da língua inglesa e, em setembro, iniciará as atividades dentro do curso de Engenharia Elétrica da “University of Central Oklahoma”.
Mais detalhes sobre este grande feito do estudante gimirinense você confere na próxima edição do JPF.

Fonte: (Facebook/Engenharia Elétrica – PUC Minas/Poços de Caldas)

