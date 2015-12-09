POÇO-FUNDENSE DÁ SHOW EM CAMPEONATO DE KART

O poço-fundense Ronnie Valdo Ferreira (Supermercado Ferreira Smart) deu um verdadeiro show no Campeonato de Kart, com etapas nos dias 11 de outubro, 8 de novembro e com a grande final realizada no último dia 06 (domingo), no Kartódromo de Alfenas. O gimirinense foi muito bem em todas as disputas, e sagrou Campeão nas categoria Sprinter e Força Livre.

No primeira etapa, Ronnie já começou a liderar a competição vencendo nas duas modalidades. Na seguinte, garantiu o segundo lugar na Sprinter e venceu novamente a Força Livre. Bastou um terceiro lugar na primeira categoria e nova vitória na segunda, para ficar no topo do pódio em ambas.

Esta é a comprovação de que, quando se trata de poço-fundenses, a busca pela vitória em qualquer tipo de esporte é líquida e certa.

Além do campeão, Poço Fundo também tinha como representante o empresário José Afonso Fernandes, da Frios Joafer. Os dois amantes desta prática esportiva, que embora pareça brincadeira não é para qualquer um, prometem ainda trazer muitas alegrias para a cidade, levando o seu nome para onde forem.