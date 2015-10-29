PM TIRA BOA QUANTIDADE DE MACONHA DE CIRCULAÇÃO

Pelo menos duas grandes apreensões de maconha foram feitas pela Policia Militar no decorrer desta semana. No total, mais de um quilo da erva foi recolhido.A primeira apreensão se deu no último dia 26 (segunda-feira), Um grande tablete, com cerca de 480 gramas, estava escondido em um cafezal. Um jovem suspeito de ser o dono da droga foi preso em flagrante.Já nesta quinta-feira (27), dois tabletes foram localizados em meio a uma mata na zona rural, após denúncias de elas teriam sido escondidas por dois homens que estavam em uma motocicleta. Neste caso, ninguém foi detido, mas há pistas que podem levar à identidade dos autores.Os detalhes destas duas ações você terá em nossas próximas edições do Grupo JPF.