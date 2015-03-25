PM SURPREENDE EMBALADORES DE DROGAS EM MACHADO

Três jovens, dois deles menores, foram presos pela Polícia Militar, na manhã desta quarta-feira (25), no bairro Jardim das Oliveiras, em Machado, por envolvimento direto com o tráfico de drogas. Os rapazes foram surpreendidos enquanto embalavam entorpecentes no final da Rua Maceió.

Os militares faziam patrulhamento pela área quando perceberam uma movimentação estranha em uma mata no referido endereço. Ao averiguar, surpreenderam o grupo na atividade criminosa. Uma grande quantidade de crack, maconha e cocaina também foi apreendida, além de objetos utilizados na dolagem.

Os detalhes você terá na próxima edição do JPF.