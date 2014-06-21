PM SALVA HOMEM QUE TENTAVA SUICÍDIO EM MACHADO

A ação rápida da Policia Militar impediu que um homem de 43 anos conseguisse tirar a própria vida na manhã deste sábado (21), no Distrito do Douradinho, em Machado. Os militares foram acionados por vizinhos da vítima, que conseguiram chegar a tempo de evitar o pior.

Quando a guarnição chegou ao local, o homem estava descontrolado, e desferia golpes com uma faca contra si mesmo. Após conversar com ele, os policiais conseguiram tomar-lhe a arma e o socorreram ao Pronto Atendimento.

Segundo informações colhidas por nossa reportagem, a vitima passaria por cirurgia e ficaria