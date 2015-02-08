PM RECUPERA VEÍCULO FURTADO EM MACHADO

Um Fiat Uno azul marinho, placas LJS 8667, de Poço Fundo, roubado na manhã de hoje (8), na cidade, acabou sendo recuperado pela Polícia Militar em Machado. A localização do veículo se deu no bairro Santa Helena, após perseguição feita pela Guarnição poço-fundense. O autor do crime acabou sendo preso depois de bater o automóvel em uma casa.

