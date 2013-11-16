PM PROCURA POR ASSALTANTES QUE AGIRAM NA ZONA RURAL DE MACHADO

A Polícia Militar está procurando por dois assaltantes que atacaram em um supermercado do Distrito da Caiana, em Machado. O crime foi cometido por volta das 17h30 deste sábado (16).

Segundo o proprietário do estabelecimento, dois indivíduos, ambos morenos e de estatura mediana, chegaram em uma motocicleta preta. O condutor trajava blusa de capuz xadrez e bermuda, capacete preto e tinha tatuagem em uma das pernas. O garupa usava calça jeans e blusa branca e estava armado, possivelmente com um revólver. Ele entrou no comércio e anunciou o assalto, indo até o caixa do supermercado e tomando a quantia de R$ 150 a R$ 200 aproximadamente. A dupla fugiu em seguida e não foi mais vista.

Foi feito contato com as cidades vizinhas de Alfenas, Paraguaçu e Machado. A Guarnição local que atendeu ao chamado, após contato com as vítimas, iniciou as diligências, no sentido de identificar e localizar os autores, mas até o fechamento desta nota não havia nenhuma novidade.

Qualquer pista, ligue para o 190!