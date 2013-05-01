PM PROCURA HOMENS QUE ASSALTARAM BANCA EM MACHADO

A Polícia Militar está à caça de dois homens que promoveram um assalto à mão armada, na tarde desta terça-feira (5), numa banca de revistas da Praça Dr. Roque, no Centro de Machado. Um dos bandidos, de posse de um revólver, teria tomado a bolsa da proprietária do estabelecimento, que continha R$ 1 mil, e fugido com o comparsa, que lhe dava cobertura em uma Volkswagen Parati. No entanto, pouco tempo depois, o carro foi abandonado, por conta de um pneu furado, e a dupla escapou num Ford Fiesta, de cor prata, sem mais detalhes.
Dentro da Parati foram deixadas a arma e a bolsa da vítima, com todo o dinheiro dentro. O material acabou sendo apreendido e o carro recolhido ao pátio credenciado.
Qualquer pista sobre os meliantes pode ser repassada pelo 190.
