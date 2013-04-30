PM PROCURA FIAT UNO FURTADO

A Policia está a procura de um Fiat Uno Way, de cor prata, que foi furtado do estacionamento que fica defronte à Prefeitura de Machado na manhã desta terça-feira (30). O carro tem placas de Paraguaçu (GYS 9468) e deve ter sido retirado do local entre 10h00 e 11h30 da manhã. O boletim de ocorrência foi confeccionado por volta das 11h40, quando o dono percebeu que havia perdido seu veículo.

Qualquer pista, ligue para o 190.