PM PRENDE DOIS POR SUSPEITA DE RECEPTAÇÃO DE GADO FURTADO

Duas pessoas foram detidas na manhã deste sábado (20), no bairro Facão, por suspeita de receptação de gado furtado. Bovinos supostamente levados de uma propriedade de Paraguaçu, foram recuperados.

O dono dos animais havia procurado a Policia Militar após receber informações do possível paradeiro da manada. Os militares que estavam de plantão, Cabo Bernardo e Cabo Mendes, foram até o local com a vítima, que teria reconhecido os bichos. Um dos detidos afirmou que os havia comprado de outra pessoa.

Os suspeitos foram levados para a Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, para as demais providências.

