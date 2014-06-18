PM POÇO-FUNDENSE TEM NOVO COMANDANTE

O Pelotão PM de Poço Fundo tem novo comandante. A função, até então acumulada junto com o cargo do sub-comando da 164ª Companhia de Machado pelo subtenente Ricardo, foi assumida nesta semana pelo recém-formado Tenente Luiz Marinho (36 anos), já conhecido pelos 12 anos de atuação na cidade vizinha com repetidos trabalhos no município.

Nossa equipe foi ouvir o novo comandante (o 1º à esq. na foto, junto com o Sargento Juliano e os soldados Mendes e Alves), que falou sobre como está encarando este novo desafio. Segundo ele, é uma grande mudança de paradigma passar de 12 anos de trabalho meramente operacional a um serviço que também envolve a área administrativa. Marinho também conclamou a sociedade a colaborar com os trabalhos preventivos e repressivos da Policia Militar no combate ao crime.

Você confere os detalhes do bate-papo e um histórico completo do tenente em nossa próxima edição do JPF.