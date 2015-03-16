PM PERSEGUE E PRENDE LADRÃO DE CARRO NA MG 179

Um jovem de 18 anos foi preso no noite deste domingo (15) pela Policia Militar, após roubar um Honda Civic em Pouso Alegre e fugir pela rodovia MG 179 rumo a Alfenas. A ação envolveu policiais de Poço Fundo, São João da Mata, Espirito Santo do Dourado e Machado, e só foi encerrada nas proximidades do trevo de Alfenas, já com participação de guarnições daquela cidade. O bandido, que desobedeceu a uma ordem de parada no Trevo do Paiolinho, tinha também um revólver em seu poder.

O rapaz, apesar da pouca idade, já tem passagem por tráfico e receptação.

Detalhes em nossa próxima edição do JPF.