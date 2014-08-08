PM INICIA PROJETO “REDE DE VIZINHOS PROTEGIDOS” NO MUNICÍPIO

A Policia Militar realizou, na Câmara de Vereadores de Poço Fundo, a primeira reunião com moradores do bairro Nova Gimirim, na noite desta quinta-feira (7), para repassar as primeiras dicas de como pode ser formada a Rede de Vizinhos Protegidos (RPV) naquela área. A participação ainda não foi das melhores, mas espera-se presença maior de cidadãos nos encontros seguintes. O próximo acontece no dia 26 de agosto (terça-feira), às 19h00, no mesmo local.

No primeiro bate-papo, o Tenente Luiz Marinho e os Sargentos Marco Valentim e Juliano Teodoro repassaram um resumo de como funciona o projeto, que visa, além de promover uma maior interação entre os moradores, “aproximar a comunidade da Polícia Militar, desenvolvendo atividades que compreendem estratégias aparentemente simples, bem organizadas, de fácil execução, eficientes, de baixo custo, elevado valor social, que reforça a presença se não ostensiva, pelo menos subjetiva, através da aproximação direta e constante, da Polícia Militar junto à população ordeira e pacífica da área”.

A idéia básica é formar um grande grupo (rede) no bairro, que passaria a manter vigilância e cuidar da segurança de cada um, por meio de códigos escolhidos pelos participantes e com sub-grupos (sub-redes) bem definidos:

– Verificação

É a formação de uma cadeia de contatos de uma residência para a outra. Os integrantes da rede estabelecem a forma de atuação considerando a escala, horários, freqüência, senha, e outros fatores relevantes. Geralmente pode ser feita através do telefone e outras formas de comunicação.

– Vigilância Mútua

É o processo de observação explícita à movimentação nas imediações da residência vigiada com a intenção de perceber a presença de pessoas ou veículos estranhos ou em atitudes suspeitas.

Apresenta ainda as vantagens de:

• Funcionar como uma “Câmera Viva’”;

• Observar o que ocorre em tempo real;

• Alertar sobre o perigo com sinal dado através de sons (apito, por exemplo), através de códigos combinados semanalmente, através de lâmpadas instaladas nas casas com seus interruptores ligados nas casas vizinhas; No caso de necessidade, uma vizinho aciona o outro e este, a Policia Militar;

• É feita uma agitação barulhenta através de toda a rede, em caso de abordagem criminosa, ou outras formas a serem acertadas entre os vizinhos e a PMMG.

– Identificação

É a identificação das casas, prédios e ruas com a utilização de placas personalizadas que demonstram a todos que aquela rua ou residência, faz parte do projeto da Rede de Vizinhos Protegidos com a Polícia Militar.

– Proteção

Consiste no ato de um morador da própria residência verificar sempre a entrada e a saída de qualquer pessoa. Quando não tiver alguém de sua própria residência, a verificação deverá ser feita por uma das pessoas que fazem parte da sua Rede de Vizinhos Protegidos.

Também foram dadas algumas dicas de autoproteção, por meio de panfletos, para que os cidadãos já comecem a se acostumar com os meios mais simples de evitar que se tornem vítimas de bandidos. Outras serão repassadas nas reuniões vindouras. “A criminalidade origina-se por diversos fatores. No entanto, os requisitos para o sucesso de um crime são basicamente os seguintes: Desejo do criminoso; Ausência da polícia no momento do delito e oportunidade dada pela vítima. O crime só ocorre se existirem os três juntos. Os dois primeiros são decorrentes de problemas cujas soluções estão em esferas muito aquém da atuação da comunidade, como nossas lideranças políticas, bem como são de longo e médio prazo. No entanto, o terceiro requisito é afeto praticamente à atitude individual, cujas ações, além de serem de baixo custo, podem ser implementadas em curto prazo”, disse o Sargento Marco, responsável pela apresentação.

Como ilustração deste fato, o militar citou alguns casos que foram registrados no bairro, em que vítimas de furto literalmente “facilitaram” a vida dos ladrões, e a falta de uma vigilância atenta por parte de vizinhos ajudou na concretização dos crimes.

O uso dos telefones de denúncia (181) e de emergência (190) também foram incentivados, com explicações detalhadas de como e em que momentos devem ser acionados.

A proposta foi bem aceita pelos presentes, e o Tenente Marinho, comandante do Pelotão PM poço-fundense, está confiante de que a presença de moradores seja maior nos próximos encontros,já que novos convites serão feitos pelos que foram à primeira conversa.

A idéia é montar a primeira Rede no bairro Nova Gimirim, e em seguida, de acordo com o interesse da população, passar a outras localidades.

Relembrando: Próxima reunião acontece no dia 26 de agosto, terça-feira, às 19h00, na Câmara de Vereadores de Poço Fundo. Toda a população está convocada.