PM E PROMOTORIA REALIZAM OPERAÇÃO CONTRA O TRÁFICO EM POÇO FUNDO

Uma operação realizada em conjunto pelo Ministério Público e pela Policia Militar resultou na apreensão de grande quantidade de crack e maconha em Poço Fundo, na manhã desta quinta-feira (14). Sete mandados de busca e apreensão foram cumpridos e um dos alvos, o dono do material apreendido, agora está sendo procurado.
42 militares em quinze viaturas participaram dos trabalhos, acompanhados pelo Promotor César de Lima e dois oficiais da Promotoria da Comarca de Poço Fundo. Segundo o representante do Ministério Público, a ação foi promovida após recebimento de denúncias de tráfico de drogas em alguns bairros da periferia poço-fundense. Foram 20 dias de investigações, que resultaram nos pedidos dos mandados expedidos pela Juíza Luciana Santana Comunian.
O trabalho dos PM´s continua, com blitz em alguns pontos da cidade e a busca pelo suspeito, que se for encontrado será preso em flagrante delito.
Detalhes nas próximas publicações do grupo JPF.
