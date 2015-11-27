PM E ESCOLAS PROMOVEM MAIS UMA FORMATURA DO PROERD

Foi realizada na manhã desta sexta-feira (27), na quadra poliesportiva do Poço Fundo Tênis Clube, mais uma bela e animada formatura do PROERD (Programa de Resistência às Drogas e à Violência), um projeto da Policia Militar que desde a sua implantação em Poço Fundo tem obtido grande aceitação por parte da comunidade escolar.

Sob comando dos instrutores Sgt Devanir e soldado Coimbra, alunos das escolas estaduais, municipais e particular se reuniram para o momento solene. Tão solene que contou com a presença de autoridades, como o comandante da 18ª Companhia Independente da Policia Militar de Alfenas, Tenente Coronel Josué Emerick, acompanhado pelos tenentes Fernando Sanches (comandante da 164ª Cia PM de Machado), Jaime de Carvalho (também de Machado) e Luiz Marinho (comandante de Poço Fundo), bem como outros componentes das guarnições gimirinense e machadense. Dentre as autoridades civis, destaque para a presença do vereador Tenente José Osmar Santana (Sargento Santanta), a secretária da Educação Adriana Gonçalves e a responsável pelas escolas municipais, Sirlene Pereira, além da presidente da OAB Maria da Graças Pereira, junto com outros representantas do Poder Executivo e diretoras das instituições envolvidas.

Confira abaixo alguns lances desta grande festa: