PM DETÉM JOVEM ARMADO COM MACHADINHAS

A PM efetuava blitz pelas ruas da cidade, com apoio de policiais de Alfenas e Machado, e nesta data haviam três motos envolvidas nos trabalhos.

Uma denúncia chegou ao 190, dando conta de que um homem armado estaria numa motocicleta Honda CB Strada, de cor preta, rodando pelas ruas da cidade.

Os militares o encontraram no bairro Mãe Rainha e deram ordem de parada, mas o rapaz não obedeceu e fugiu. Uma perseguição foi iniciada, e durante o trajeto o suspeito tentou dispensar as machadinhas, que foram recolhidas.

Não demorou muito e um dos soldados do moto-tático conseguiu abordá-lo, já no trevo da cidade. Ele foi encaminhado ao quartel local e assinou um termo de comparecimento, por ordem do delegado de plantão. O suspeito e outros envolvidos na história foram ouvidos na manhã desta segunda-feira, na Delegacia de Poço Fundo.

Um jovem foi detido pela Policia Militar em Poço Fundo na madrugada de domingo (22), armado com duas machadinhas. A suspeita é de que G.L. (19 anos) pretendia acertar contas com desafetos no bairro Mãe Rainha, e para isso iria utilizar as inusitadas armas.