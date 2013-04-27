PM DETÉM CINCO POR ENVOLVIMENTO COM O TRÁFICO

Cinco pessoas foram detidas pela Policia Militar na madrugada deste sábado (27) em Poço Fundo, suspeitas de envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas. As prisões ocorreram durante operação para combate ao crime no bairro Mãe Rainha. Crack, facas, celular e dinheiro foram apreendidos.

Dos cinco suspeitos, um é menor de idade. O garoto estaria escondendo pedras de crack para uma mulher, que também acabou conduzida. Os outros três foram flagrados negociando a compra e a venda do entorpecente.

Todos foram encaminhados à Delegacia Regional de Alfenas, juntamente com o material recolhido.

Detalhes na próxima edição do JPF.