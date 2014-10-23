PM DE CONGONHAL PRENDE LADRÕES DE CARRO

Na madrugada desta quinta-feira (23), a Polícia Militar de Congonhal acabou prendendo dois rapazes que estavam atitude suspeita pelo Centro daquela cidade. Segundo nota divulgada pela corporação, os rapazes estavam em Fiat Siena, prata, rodando pela referida área do município.

Naquele instante, eles se depararam com um Guarnição que fazia ronda e fugiram em alta velocidade, dirigindo perigosamente pelas ruas. Depois de algum tempo de perseguição, os militares notaram que o motorista do automóvel perdeu o controle da direção e colidiu contra um muro.

Diante disso, os policiais deram voz de prisão ao meliantes, que se entregaram e foram encaminhados à Delegacia de Congonhal. Ambos os suspeitos já possuíam passagens por tráfico de drogas.

Veículo roubado

Após perseguir e deter os bandidos, a equipe PM tratou de verificar as condições do veículo no sistema informatizado da corporação, obtendo a informação que ele era objeto de uma queixa de furto, ocorrido em Santa Rita de Caldas, na noite anterior (22). Além deste automóvel, naquela ocasião, os ladrões também haviam levado um Volkswagen Fox, preto.