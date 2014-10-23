PM DE CONGONHAL PRENDE LADRÕES DE CARRO

Na madrugada desta quinta-feira (23), a Polícia Militar de Congonhal acabou prendendo dois rapazes que estavam atitude suspeita pelo Centro daquela cidade. Segundo nota divulgada pela corporação, os rapazes estavam em Fiat Siena, prata, rodando pela referida área do município.
Naquele instante, eles se depararam com um Guarnição que fazia ronda e fugiram em alta velocidade, dirigindo perigosamente pelas ruas. Depois de algum tempo de perseguição, os militares notaram que o motorista do automóvel perdeu o controle da direção e colidiu contra um muro.
Diante disso, os policiais deram voz de prisão ao meliantes, que se entregaram e foram encaminhados à Delegacia de Congonhal. Ambos os suspeitos já possuíam passagens por tráfico de drogas.
Veículo roubado
Após perseguir e deter os bandidos, a equipe PM tratou de verificar as condições do veículo no sistema informatizado da corporação, obtendo a informação que ele era objeto de uma queixa de furto, ocorrido em Santa Rita de Caldas, na noite anterior (22). Além deste automóvel, naquela ocasião, os ladrões também haviam levado um Volkswagen Fox, preto.
Segundo a ocorrência deste crime, integrantes de uma família foram abordados por cinco indivíduos armados com revólveres e uma espingarda calibre 12 e tiveram seus carros tomados de assalto. Na fuga, os meliantes, não contentes, saíram atirando e acabaram acertando, de raspão, um idoso que estava em sua residência.Buscas foram feitas, mas sem sucesso.
No entanto, o Siena acabou sendo recuperado. Já o Fox ainda continua desaparecido. Os dois veículos possuem seguro.
Im thankful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Pingback: tinglers vibrating plug
I have recently started a blog, the information you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I carry on listening to the news talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
I appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
ÿþ<
I value the post.Thanks Again.
Cheapest Levitra Professional Order Keflex On Line [url=http://fastedmedrxshop.com]levitra without rx in the united states[/url] Cheap Viagra Jelly Uk Levitra Zubereitung Flagyl Er For Sale Vmax Viagra [url=http://drugsly.com]viagra prescription[/url] Amoxicillin Interactions With Metacam Purehands Prednisone Brand For Sale Wirkung Von Viagra Nebenwirkungen [url=http://ednorxmedfor.com]cialis buy online[/url] Zithromax Pack Buy Reosto [url=http://drdigg.com]achat du cialis propecia finasteride[/url] Buy Diflucan No Prescription Comprare Viagra Soft Buy Fincar Online Review United States Need Discount Generic Macrobid Ups Cash Delivery [url=http://gammam.net]order levitra at walmart[/url] Buy Arimidex Online India
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a great site.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!
Major thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a leisure account it. Glance complicated to more delivered agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?|
Major thanks for the post.Much thanks again.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
It as very straightforward to find out any matter on net as compared to books, as I found this post at this site.
Very neat article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Souls in the Waves Excellent Morning, I just stopped in to visit your site and assumed I would say I loved myself.
If some one desires to be updated with most recent technologies after that he must be pay a visit this website and be up to date all the time.|
Really informative blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thankyou for this post, I am a big big fan of this internet internet site would like to proceed updated.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is really a tremendous website.
pretty beneficial material, overall I consider this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
It’аs really a cool and useful piece of information. I’аm happy that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow, great blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Really Great.
Really enjoyed this post. Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this article. Keep writing.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Many thanks for supplying these details.
Say, you got a nice article post.Thanks Again. Great.
Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Great.
I simply want to say I am beginner to weblog and seriously savored you’re blog site. Very likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You surely come with incredible article content. Bless you for sharing with us your webpage.
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps decent site.
You need to take part in a contest for the most effective blogs on the web. I will suggest this website!
Maybe in the future it all do even better in those areas, but for now it as a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos,
There is definately a great deal to find out about this issue. I really like all the points you have made.
This particular blog is no doubt entertaining and besides informative. I have picked a bunch of useful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a bunch!
You are a very capable individual!
Hello. magnificent job. I did not expect this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
I think other site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Major thanks for the blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on
one is sharing information, that as truly good, keep up writing.
Thanks so much for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Say, you got a nice article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thanks again for the article post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Thanks again for the article post.Really thank you!
Thank you ever so for you blog.Really thank you! Great.
I really enjoy the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Im obliged for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
There is evidently a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
yeah bookmaking this wasn at a speculative determination outstanding post!.
I am so grateful for your article. Fantastic.
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thanks so much for the article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Hey, thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
It as not that I want to replicate your web-site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it custom made?
I really like and appreciate your article. Really Great.
Jak zosta dobrym sprzedawc Sprzeda przez telefon
Major thankies for the blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog. Really Cool.
Thanks again for the article post.Really thank you!
Very good post. Really Cool.
Thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Wow, great post. Fantastic.
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
What as up, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am as well delighted to share my know-how here with colleagues.
Hey, thanks for the article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I was studying some of your articles on this internet site and I think this web site is very instructive! Keep on posting.
I really like and appreciate your post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Really enjoyed this blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.
What as up Jackson, if you are a new net user after that you must visit every day this website and read the updated articles or reviews at at this place.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I loved your article.Thanks Again.
There as definately a lot to learn about this subject. I really like all of the points you made.
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of wonderful information, saved to favorites (:.
Perfect piece of work you have done, this website is really cool with superb information.
Good ¡V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
Levitra Online Erfahrungen [url=http://bestmedrxedfor.com]cialis online[/url] Levitra Medications Finasteride 5 Mg Propecia Order Tiniclazole Online Usa Generic Viagra Canada [url=http://shopednorxmed.com]buy viagra[/url] Propecia Merck Acheter Effederm En Ligne A L’Unit Online Pharmacy Kamagra Propecia Side Effects Itch Cephalexin 250 Mg For Dogs [url=http://bonmeds.com]generic cialis[/url] Cialis Soft Tabs For Sale Zithromax Available In Canada Co Amoxil I Need Viagra Overnight Delivery Viagra Online Dogana [url=http://qedmeds.com]buy viagra[/url] Keflex To Treat Spondylitis Generic Propecia Cheap Cialis Doctissimo Forum Buy Lasix Water Pills Propecia Wo Bestellen [url=http://leftmy.com]cialis[/url] Gen Health Levitra Real On Line Stendra How To Buy Medication Overseas How Often Should You Take Cephalexin
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain info for a long time. Thank you and good luck.
Woh I love your articles , saved to favorites !.
This particular blog is without a doubt educating and besides factual. I have discovered a bunch of useful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks!
I am very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
A round of applause for your blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Wanted to drop a remark and let you know your Rss feed is not working today. I tried adding it to my Yahoo reader account but got nothing.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Much thanks again.
Thanks a lot for the blog.Much thanks again.
Keep up the wonderful work , I read few articles on this site and I believe that your weblog is rattling interesting and contains sets of great info.
You can certainly see your skills within the work you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
The loans may also be given at very strict terms as well as any violations will attract huge penalties super real property tax
Major thankies for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Outstanding post, I believe blog owners should larn a lot from this web blog its very user friendly.
Nice blog right here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I desire my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Keep functioning ,great job!
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¡¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
Thanks again for the article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
I truly enjoy examining on this site, it has fantastic articles.
You completed several nice points there. I did a search on the theme and found the majority of folks will consent with your blog.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Really thank you!
You made some decent points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I am now not certain where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be searching for this info for my mission.
This blog is extremely good. How was it made ?
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog.Much thanks again. Great.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Thank you for your blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It as truly a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful tidbit with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thanks so much for the article. Cool.
I really enjoy the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Some truly prime articles on this website , saved to favorites.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog. Really Great.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
I truly appreciate this blog post. Keep writing.
I think this is a real great article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Wonderful web page. Numerous valuable data here. We are delivering that to several mates ans also revealing inside delectable. And of course, interesting work!
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Wow, great post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Fantastic article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Major thankies for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Yes. It should work. If it doesn at send us an email.
You completed a number of fine points there. I did a search on the issue and found most persons will consent with your blog.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my website something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you!
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Thanks again for the blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website in web explorer, would test this¡K IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge component to folks will miss your fantastic writing because of this problem.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
I value the blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
Im grateful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
you can have a fantastic weblog here! would you wish to make some
Great work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
wow, awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful info being shared freely out there.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Very informative article. Awesome.
I have been reading out many of your stories and i can state pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your site.
Fantastic blog post.Really thank you! Great.