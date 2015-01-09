PM CAÇA LADRÕES QUE AGIRAM EM POÇO FUNDO

A Policia Militar está neste momento efetuando buscas na zona rural, à procura de dois ladrões que assaltaram um bar no bairro Barra Grande. Segundo as primeiras informações, os meliantes chegaram ao local em uma moto amarela de grande porte, que provavelmente teria sido roubada na área urbana de Poço Fundo minutos antes, e um deles, armado, rendeu o proprietário e um cliente, aterrorizando-os com ameaças de morte.

Como não tinha dinheiro no caixa, eles levaram o que havia nos bolsos das vítimas, cerca de R$ 300, fugindo em seguida rumo à estrada da Cachoeira Grande.

Guarnições de cidades vizinhas foram avisadas, e o rastreamento continua. Qualquer pista pode ser repassada pelo 190.