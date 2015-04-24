PM CAÇA ASSALTANTES E RECUPERA MOTO ROUBADA

Dois bandidos se deram mal ao tentarem roubar uma lotérica em Carvalhópolis, no inicio da tarde desta sexta-feira (24). Eles não contavam com a existência de uma grade de proteção na área dos caixas e nem com a resposta rápida da Policia Militar, que os perseguiu pela rodovia MG 267 e por pouco não os prende. Na fuga, os meliantes deixaram para trás um revolver e ainda a moto que usavam, roubada recentemente em Machado. Detalhes no JPF deste sábado.