PM APREENDE MIDIAS CONTRABANDEADAS

Um vendedor de CD´s e DVD´s contrabandeados se deu mal ao passar com seu Fiat Pálio, com placas de Alfenas, por uma blitz da Policia Militar de Poço Fundo na manhã desta sexta-feira (10). Os policiais resolveram abordá-lo e numa vistoria encontraram as midias, num total de 487 unidades, guardadas em um bolsa. O rapaz foi levado à Delegacia, bem como o material recolhido.