PM APREENDE ARMAS POSSIVELMENTE FURTADAS

Uma operação da Policia Militar de Poço Fundo, desencadeada na manhã desta sexta-feira (17), resultou na apreensão de armas e munições que podem ter sido furtadas de alguma residência da zona rural da região. O jovem que as guardava, de 19 anos e um menor que afirmou ter participado da ação delituosa foram detidos.

Os trabalhos para a localização do material começou após comunicação da Policia Militar de São João da Mata, que havia abordado um grupo de suspeitos naquele município e descobriu que armas furtadas de fazenda ainda não identificada estariam escondidas em Poço Fundo. Guarnições gimirinenses, com dados de possíveis suspeitos, passsaram a ter diálogos com estes e acabaram conseguindo a confissão do menor, que ainda apontou a casa onde elas estavam.

Na residência indicada, os miitares encontraram dois revólveres calibre 32, munições e um coldre. Um terceiro revólver, de calibre 38, ainda está sendo procurado. O adolescente afirmou que já o havia “passado adiante”, e na casa do suposto comprador os policiais encontraram duas espingardas, de calibre indefinido, mas nada do suspeito. O jovem dono da moradia usada como esconderijo dos revólveres foi preso e deverá responder em princípio por posse ilegal.

Todos os envolvidos, já acompanhandos por uma advogada, foram levados para a sede do Pelotão poço-fundense, e em seguida serão encaminhados à Delegacia de Poço Fundo.

