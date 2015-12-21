PM APREENDE ARMAS BRANCAS, MUNIÇÃO E MOTO

Uma operação desencadeada na manhã desta segunda-feira pela Policia Militar em Poço Fundo resultou na apreensão de munições, armas brancas e também uma moto de origem duvidosa. Duas pessoas foram conduzidas à Delegacia poço-fundense: o dono das munições localizadas e um homem que, segundo a PM, teria ameaçado um dos componentes da guarnição.

As ações foram realizadas no bairro Nova Poço Fundo e no Distrito do Paiolinho, e foi considerada de bom êxito pelo comando local.