PM APREENDE ARMA NA AVENIDA DR. LÉLIO

Um homem foi detido depois que a denúncia de que ele estaria andando armado pelas ruas da cidade de Poço Fundo foi confirmada pela Policia Militar, na noite desta quarta-feira (25). O suspeito, de 37 anos, estava em uma moto quando foi abordado por uma guarnição na avenida Dr. Lélio. Durante uma busca pessoal, foi encontrada com ele uma garrucha calibre .22, mas sem munição.

O homem foi preso por porte ilegal de arma de fogo e encaminhado à presença da autoridade policial para as demais providências.

