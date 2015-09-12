PM APREENDE ARMA EM BAR

Um revólver calibre 32 foi apreendido pela Policia Militar na noite desta terça-feira (8), em um bar localizado no bairro São Benedito. O proprietário teria se desentendido com um cliente, e durante apurações do entrevero a arma, que estava carregada e ainda tinha duas munições para reposição, foi localizada. No momento em que a descoberta foi feita, um carro teria dado fuga ao comerciante, que por isso conseguiu escapar de ser preso em flagrante.