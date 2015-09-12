PERIGO VINDO DO ESGOTO

Moradores de algumas vias de Poço Fundo estão preocupados. A chegada das chuvas, que trouxe alívio pra muita gente, fez também com que problemas nada agradáveis, e que já poderiam ter sido solucionados, voltassem a ocorrer. Dentre eles, estão principalmente os relacionados à rede de esgoto da cidade, sempre origem de grandes dissabores.

A questão é que os defeitos existentes não causam apenas vazamentos e mau cheiro, mas também geram perigo. Na rua Arcanjo Mendes, por exemplo, há um grande risco de afundamento da via, por conta de uma manilha quebrada, e na avenida João Gonçalves de Lima, sempre alvo de grandes reclamações, até uma cobra surgiu no calçamento, vinda exatamente dos subterrâneos.

O jeito é rezar para que os projetos de saneamento sejam logo levados adiante, para que isso tudo enfim cesse e a população possa apenas usufruir dos benefícios das águas…

Atualização importante: Renan Gonçalves, grande conhecedor de serpentes, entrou em contato conosco e informou que, analisando a foto postada nesta matéria, constatou que o reptil que apareceu na avenida J.G.L. não é venenoso. Trata-se da famosa “cobra d’água”, inofensiva e que é muito comum em nossa região. Antes, havíamos informado, com base no que moradores nos haviam passado, que se tratava de uma serpente venenosa, e por isso, com este dado importante, fazemos a devida correção, mesmo sabendo que, para o cidadão comum, cobra é cobra.